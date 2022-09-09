Dr. Giegerich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edmund Giegerich, MD
Dr. Edmund Giegerich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-3433MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I 1st met Dr Edmund G as an in- patient at MethodistPresbyterian internal bleed critical low platelets My sugar levels were so high I was unaware having to drink water constantly more then a camel in a desert He came to see me stat in my room immediately started me on insulin helping with headaches dizziness blurred vision I couldn’t even walk without help or drive It was very scary not knowing it was that I became full blown Diabetic
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Giegerich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giegerich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giegerich speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Giegerich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giegerich.
