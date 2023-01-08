Dr. Edmund Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Grant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edmund Grant, MD
Dr. Edmund Grant, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant's Office Locations
Florida Medical Clinic, Neurology13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 401, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 971-8811
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?
I have been seeing Doctor Grant for over seven years. When I came to Doctor Grant I had a lot of issues and he solved them.He continues to give me great care. Carrie his assistant is also awesome always there always ready to take care of your needs. Dr. Grant is one of those doctors who really does care about your health and make sure that you live a happy healthy life. I wouldn’t want to imagine where I would be without his care and understanding. Thank you Doctor Grant and Carrie for all the years of support and Care you have given me.
About Dr. Edmund Grant, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Fla
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grant speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.