Dr. Edmund Hornstein, DO
Dr. Edmund Hornstein, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.
Contemporary Rheumatology Specialists PC777 North St Ste 201A, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 499-8551
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Fairview Hospital
A doctor who listens and discusses your options is rare and dr Hornstein does both phenomenally. I started with another rheumatologist and was not happy so I went to him and have been pain free since. Easy to talk to. Need more Drs with his manner and knowledge. A doctor who's in it for the patient.
