Dr. Edmund Kerut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edmund Kerut, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Kerut works at
Locations
West Jefferson Heart Clin LA1111 Medical Center Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Kerut over the years. He has a great bed side manor, he listens to your concerns and is very thorough. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Edmund Kerut, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1215993019
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerut works at
Dr. Kerut has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerut. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.