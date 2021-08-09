Dr. Edmund Kowalchick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalchick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Kowalchick, DPM
Overview of Dr. Edmund Kowalchick, DPM
Dr. Edmund Kowalchick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clinton Twp, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Kowalchick works at
Dr. Kowalchick's Office Locations
-
1
Fraser office15717 15 Mile Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48035 Directions (586) 228-2255
-
2
Michigan Foot & Ankle Institute44250 Garfield Rd Ste 160, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 228-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kowalchick is a great and passionate doctor. He fixed my bunion problem and any other foot problem I came in for. Recommend him highly.
About Dr. Edmund Kowalchick, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1326043316
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- St Vincent College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalchick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalchick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalchick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalchick has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalchick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalchick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalchick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalchick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalchick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.