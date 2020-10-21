Dr. Edmund Krasinski Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krasinski Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Krasinski Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Edmund Krasinski Jr, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Krasinski Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edmund Krasinski Jr. D.o. P.l.l.c.6879 N Oracle Rd Ste 133, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 531-0600
-
2
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 531-0600
-
3
Tucson Surgery Center1398 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 731-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krasinski Jr?
Lori has ALWAYS been very pleasant and helpful since going to Dr Krasinski for years. Your comment is very surprising to see.
About Dr. Edmund Krasinski Jr, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1235166984
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krasinski Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krasinski Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krasinski Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krasinski Jr works at
Dr. Krasinski Jr has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krasinski Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Krasinski Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krasinski Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krasinski Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krasinski Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.