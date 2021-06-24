Overview of Dr. Edmund Lacour, MD

Dr. Edmund Lacour, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Lacour works at Dothan Medical Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.