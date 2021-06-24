Dr. Edmund Lacour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Lacour, MD
Overview of Dr. Edmund Lacour, MD
Dr. Edmund Lacour, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Lacour's Office Locations
Dothan Medical Associates PC1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 100, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 794-1148
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to different doctors over the years, telling each one something was wrong with me. No doctor could ever find the problem! But Dr Lecour knew exactly what was wrong with me by the second visit!!
About Dr. Edmund Lacour, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1285689463
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Lacour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lacour has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacour.
