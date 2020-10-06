Dr. Edmund Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Mandel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edmund Mandel, MD
Dr. Edmund Mandel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Hospital Med Center|N Shore University Hospital
Dr. Mandel's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Rheumatology, Urology3041 Ave U, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty38 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I find he explains everything very through and never rushes u.
About Dr. Edmund Mandel, MD
- Urology
- English, Hungarian
- 1972531366
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital Med Center|N Shore University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Hesitancy and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mandel speaks Hungarian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.