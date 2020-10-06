Overview of Dr. Edmund Mandel, MD

Dr. Edmund Mandel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Hospital Med Center|N Shore University Hospital



Dr. Mandel works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Rheumatology, Urology in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Hesitancy and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.