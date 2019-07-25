See All General Surgeons in Columbus, GA
Dr. Edmund Molnar, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Columbus, GA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edmund Molnar, MD

Dr. Edmund Molnar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

Dr. Molnar works at Columbus Regional Medical Group - Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Molnar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Regional Medical Group - Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute
    920 18th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 649-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Wound Repair
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Wound Repair

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendix Disorders Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edmund Molnar, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790751816
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Residency
    Internship
    • Med Coll Of Ga
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mercer University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbus State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edmund Molnar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molnar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molnar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Molnar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Molnar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Molnar works at Columbus Regional Medical Group - Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Molnar’s profile.

    Dr. Molnar has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molnar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Molnar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molnar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molnar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molnar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

