Dr. Edmund Molnar, MD
Dr. Edmund Molnar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Columbus Regional Medical Group - Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute920 18th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 649-6600
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Molnar is the BEST Surgeon around. He has a great bedside manner and very compassionate. I would definitely recommend him.
- Medical College of Georgia
- Med Coll Of Ga
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- Columbus State University
- General Surgery
Dr. Molnar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molnar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molnar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molnar has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molnar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Molnar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molnar.
