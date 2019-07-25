Overview of Dr. Edmund Molnar, MD

Dr. Edmund Molnar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.



Dr. Molnar works at Columbus Regional Medical Group - Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.