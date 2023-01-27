Dr. Edmund Nahm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Nahm, MD
Overview of Dr. Edmund Nahm, MD
Dr. Edmund Nahm, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Chelsea160 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 324-9990
ENT and Allergy Associates - Wall Street150 Broadway Rm 1015, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 571-0355Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
ENT and Allergy Associates - West Nyack1 Crosfield Ave Ste 201, West Nyack, NY 10994 Directions (845) 727-1370Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edmund Nahm, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1811230170
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
