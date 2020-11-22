Overview of Dr. Edmund Paloyan, MD

Dr. Edmund Paloyan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Paloyan works at Lakeland Cancer Specialists in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.