Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (69)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD

Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Pribitkin works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pribitkin's Office Locations

    Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Nasal Polyp
Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Nasal Polyp

Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Nasal Polyp
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Pharyngitis
Thyroid Cancer
Acoustic Neuroma
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Birthmark
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Facial Trauma
Malignant Otitis Externa
Microdermabrasion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Parathyroid Cancer
Skin Cancer
Smell and Taste Disorders
Thyroid Hormone Balancing
Thyroid Tumor
Tonsillitis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 14, 2020
    Dr. P and his team were very thorough, informative, and comforting! I am only two days post op but I can already breathe better and see the difference in my nose. They all made the experience very calming and I had very little to no anxiety (unusual for me) the day of my procedure. Very satisfied with the experience and excited to see the final results. Recovery has been smooth and 100 percent worth it, thus far. Highly recommend the team at Jefferson- the residents in the OR were great, too! Doctor called me personally the night prior to surgery!
    Kelly Klimowitch — Oct 14, 2020
    About Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, German, Russian and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1124044789
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford Hospital and Clinics
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pribitkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pribitkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pribitkin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pribitkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pribitkin works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Pribitkin’s profile.

    Dr. Pribitkin has seen patients for Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pribitkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Pribitkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pribitkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pribitkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pribitkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

