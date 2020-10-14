Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pribitkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. P and his team were very thorough, informative, and comforting! I am only two days post op but I can already breathe better and see the difference in my nose. They all made the experience very calming and I had very little to no anxiety (unusual for me) the day of my procedure. Very satisfied with the experience and excited to see the final results. Recovery has been smooth and 100 percent worth it, thus far. Highly recommend the team at Jefferson- the residents in the OR were great, too! Doctor called me personally the night prior to surgery!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese, German, Russian and Spanish
- Male
- Stanford Hospital and Clinics
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Pribitkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pribitkin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pribitkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pribitkin has seen patients for Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pribitkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pribitkin speaks Chinese, German, Russian and Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Pribitkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pribitkin.
