Overview of Dr. Edmund Quinn, MD

Dr. Edmund Quinn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Quinn works at St Mary's Physical Therapy in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.