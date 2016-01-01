Dr. Edmund Raycraft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raycraft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Raycraft, MD
Overview of Dr. Edmund Raycraft, MD
Dr. Edmund Raycraft, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital and Pana Community Hospital.
Dr. Raycraft works at
Dr. Raycraft's Office Locations
-
1
Raycraft & Jones LLC304 W Hay St Ste 111, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 872-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital
- Pana Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raycraft?
About Dr. Edmund Raycraft, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1194725077
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raycraft has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raycraft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raycraft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raycraft works at
Dr. Raycraft has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raycraft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Raycraft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raycraft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raycraft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raycraft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.