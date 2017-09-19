Overview of Dr. Edmund Suski, MD

Dr. Edmund Suski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Suski works at Hartford Ophthalmology in Hartford, CT with other offices in Suffield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.