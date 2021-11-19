Dr. Edmundo Rosales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmundo Rosales, MD
Overview of Dr. Edmundo Rosales, MD
Dr. Edmundo Rosales, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center
Dr. Rosales works at
Dr. Rosales' Office Locations
-
1
Providence Medical Partners - Resler1575 N Resler Dr Ste D, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 271-4652
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosales?
Dr Rosales takes the time to explain all your concerns and he examines thoroughly. He asks everything related to the visit and gives very good advice
About Dr. Edmundo Rosales, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1649353723
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosales works at
Dr. Rosales speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.