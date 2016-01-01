Overview of Dr. Edmundo Tamayo, MD

Dr. Edmundo Tamayo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami Shores, FL. They completed their residency with St Barnabas Hospital



Dr. Tamayo works at Tamayo Urgent Care Inc in Miami Shores, FL with other offices in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.