Overview of Dr. Ednan Ahmed, MD

Dr. Ednan Ahmed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Ahmed works at Southern California Retina Center in Temecula, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Central Serous Chorioretinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.