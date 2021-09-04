See All Otolaryngologists in Mc Lean, VA
Dr. Ednan Mushtaq, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ednan Mushtaq, MD

Dr. Ednan Mushtaq, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Mushtaq works at ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery in Mc Lean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose, Facial Fracture and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mushtaq's Office Locations

    Ear Nose Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery Center
    Ear Nose Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery Center
6845 Elm St Ste 303, Mc Lean, VA 22101
(703) 448-0005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.4 Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 04, 2021
    I loved the willingness, helping and cooperative attitude of all the staff including the receptionist. I found Dr Ednan Mushtaq, a very devoted person. He excels professional skills and knowledge in his ENT treatments. He is a gifted Doctor.
    Dr. Sabiha Qazi — Sep 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ednan Mushtaq, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639129091
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • William E Silver MD/Emory University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Uc Irvine Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ednan Mushtaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mushtaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mushtaq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mushtaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mushtaq works at ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery in Mc Lean, VA. View the full address on Dr. Mushtaq’s profile.

    Dr. Mushtaq has seen patients for Broken Nose, Facial Fracture and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mushtaq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mushtaq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mushtaq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mushtaq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mushtaq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

