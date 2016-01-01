Dr. Kamel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edouard Kamel, MD
Overview of Dr. Edouard Kamel, MD
Dr. Edouard Kamel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Meriden, CT. They graduated from University of Balamand and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Dr. Kamel works at
Dr. Kamel's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group455 Lewis Ave Ste 221, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 694-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edouard Kamel, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1811300536
Education & Certifications
- University of Balamand
- Neurology
Dr. Kamel accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

