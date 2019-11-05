Overview of Dr. Edouard Mouaikel, MD

Dr. Edouard Mouaikel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mouaikel works at ASSOCIATED INTERNISTS OF AHWATUKEE in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.