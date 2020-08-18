See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Edouard Servy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Edouard Servy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from University Of Bordeaux Ii / U.F.R. Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.

Dr. Servy works at Servy Inst Reproductive Endo in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SMFI Augusta
    812 Chafee Ave, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 955-1492

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aiken Regional Medical Centers
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 18, 2020
    Aug 18, 2020
I wanted to claim my review that I posted and submitted to Dr. Servy and his staff on June 13, 2019. Dr. Servy is the Anunnaki of fertility. Dr. Servy is the blueprint of determination. It is god given. Dr. Servy's staff share the blueprint of professionalism, determination to help with your needs. They are overall a great staff. They do not forget the human aspect of each person that comes in or call the office for help. Tasha Ann Womble Mack
    Tasha Ann Womble Mack — Aug 18, 2020
    About Dr. Edouard Servy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043208226
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
    Internship
    • Bordeaux Med Sch-France
    Medical Education
    • University Of Bordeaux Ii / U.F.R. Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edouard Servy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Servy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Servy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Servy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Servy works at Servy Inst Reproductive Endo in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Servy’s profile.

    Dr. Servy has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Servy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Servy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Servy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Servy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Servy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

