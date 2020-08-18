Dr. Edouard Servy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Servy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edouard Servy, MD
Overview
Dr. Edouard Servy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from University Of Bordeaux Ii / U.F.R. Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Servy works at
Locations
-
1
SMFI Augusta812 Chafee Ave, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 955-1492
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Servy?
I wanted to claim my review that I posted and submitted to Dr. Servy and his staff on June 13, 2019. Dr. Servy is the Anunnaki of fertility. Dr. Servy is the blueprint of determination. It is god given. Dr. Servy’s staff share the blueprint of professionalism, determination to help with your needs. They are overall a great staff. They do not forget the human aspect of each person that comes in or call the office for help. Tasha Ann Womble Mack
About Dr. Edouard Servy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1043208226
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- Bordeaux Med Sch-France
- University Of Bordeaux Ii / U.F.R. Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Servy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Servy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Servy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Servy works at
Dr. Servy has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Servy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Servy speaks French and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Servy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Servy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Servy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Servy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.