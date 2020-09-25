Overview of Dr. Edouard Trabulsi, MD

Dr. Edouard Trabulsi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Trabulsi works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.