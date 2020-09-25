Dr. Edouard Trabulsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trabulsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edouard Trabulsi, MD
Overview of Dr. Edouard Trabulsi, MD
Dr. Edouard Trabulsi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Trabulsi's Office Locations
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-1000
Asplundh Cancer Pavilion3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (215) 481-7465
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. Wasn't rushed. Made me feel comfortable. Answered all my questions.
About Dr. Edouard Trabulsi, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1215956974
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences
Dr. Trabulsi works at
