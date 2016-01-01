Dr. Edra Kimmel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edra Kimmel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edra Kimmel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Jackson Healthcare for Women PA, 291 E LAYFAIR DR, Flowood, MS 39232, (601) 936-9190
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1144363235
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Kimmel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimmel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimmel works at
Dr. Kimmel has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Pap Smear and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimmel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.