Overview of Dr. Edra Kimmel, MD

Dr. Edra Kimmel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kimmel works at Jackson Healthcare For Women in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Pap Smear and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.