Dr. Nordstrom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edra Nordstrom, MD
Dr. Edra Nordstrom, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
St. Paul Kidney Health205 Wabasha St S, Saint Paul, MN 55107 Directions (651) 293-8100
- Regions Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr Nordstrom's for the past 3 years and she has always been very welcoming, pleasant, and good about explaining the medical why behind decisions, medications, or questions I have asked. She is open to my thoughts and suggestions about different medications if something is not working for me. I lost my health insurance during the pandemic, and she was extremely good about working with me to help me continue my medications at lowest cost until I was able to get insurance again. For the folks on here who complain about not being listened to, it is helpful to keep in mind that doctors are stretched for time with patient demand and having a quick synopsis ready of your ailments and what you hope to achieve from the visit is helpful. Patient's listening to doctors is also essential and asking questions about the medical science of their decisions is more helpful than trying to compare their answers to something you read on Web MD. Thanks, Edra, for your service.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1063823987
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Internal Medicine
