Overview of Dr. Edsel Antonio, DO

Dr. Edsel Antonio, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Antonio works at NBIMC - Maternal - Fetal Medicine in Newark, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ and Cranford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.