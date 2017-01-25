Dr. Edsel Antonio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edsel Antonio, DO
Overview of Dr. Edsel Antonio, DO
Dr. Edsel Antonio, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Antonio works at
Dr. Antonio's Office Locations
NBIMC - Maternal - Fetal Medicine201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 437-5267
Rejuv Gynecology and Obstetrics1 Journal Square Plz Ste 22, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (833) 213-0255
Rejuv Gynecology and Obstetrics19 Holly St Ste A, Cranford, NJ 07016 Directions (833) 213-0254
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Meritain Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Antonio. His office staff is disorganized. They don't return phone calls either. It's always the patient calling back several times in order to get things done.
About Dr. Edsel Antonio, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265790752
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antonio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Antonio using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Antonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antonio has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antonio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Antonio speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.