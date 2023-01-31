Dr. Edsel Hesita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hesita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edsel Hesita, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Our Lady of Fatima University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Texas Oncology-San Antonio Westover Hills11130 Christus Hls Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 245-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I feel blessed that Dr. Hesita is my oncology doctor. He is gifted in explaining diagnosis and treatments, and provides the 'missing link' that puts the whole situation in order. He and his staff maintain a professional, friendly, caring office environment.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1639102064
- Our Lady of Fatima University / College of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
