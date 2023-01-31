See All Oncologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Edsel Hesita, MD

Medical Oncology
4.8 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edsel Hesita, MD

Dr. Edsel Hesita, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Our Lady of Fatima University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hesita works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hesita's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oncology-San Antonio Westover Hills
    11130 Christus Hls Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 245-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Uvalde Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Leukocytosis
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Leukocytosis

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 31, 2023
    I feel blessed that Dr. Hesita is my oncology doctor. He is gifted in explaining diagnosis and treatments, and provides the 'missing link' that puts the whole situation in order. He and his staff maintain a professional, friendly, caring office environment.
    — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Edsel Hesita, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639102064
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Our Lady of Fatima University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edsel Hesita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hesita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hesita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hesita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hesita works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hesita’s profile.

    Dr. Hesita has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hesita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hesita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hesita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hesita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hesita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

