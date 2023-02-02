Dr. Edsel Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edsel Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Edsel Kim, MD
Dr. Edsel Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat West9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 536, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 935-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Appreciate Dr Kim and his team in navigating me through appointment and follow ups. They were very thorough making sure all was in place
About Dr. Edsel Kim, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1073562070
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
