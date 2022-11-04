Dr. Eduard Raklyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raklyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduard Raklyar, MD
Dr. Eduard Raklyar, MD is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Dr. Raklyar works at
Center for Dermatology & Skin Surgery LLC.1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 103, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 857-4200Monday8:00am - 1:00pmTuesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
West Orange347 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 103, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 571-2121
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Superb doctor. Scaring after MOHS surgery is non existent. Very thorough, caring manner, excellent staff. Been a patient twice. Very pleased.
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1790906006
- University British Columbia
- Georgetown University/Washington Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- City Univerity of New York- Brooklyn College
- Dermatology
Dr. Raklyar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raklyar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raklyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raklyar has seen patients for Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raklyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raklyar speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Raklyar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raklyar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raklyar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raklyar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.