Dr. Eduard Raklyar, MD is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.



Dr. Raklyar works at Center for Dermatology & Skin Surgery LLC in Paramus, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.