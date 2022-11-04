See All Dermatologists in Paramus, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Eduard Raklyar, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eduard Raklyar, MD is a Dermatologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.

Dr. Raklyar works at Center for Dermatology & Skin Surgery LLC in Paramus, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Dermatology & Skin Surgery LLC.
    1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 103, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 857-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    West Orange
    347 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 103, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 571-2121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Superb doctor. Scaring after MOHS surgery is non existent. Very thorough, caring manner, excellent staff. Been a patient twice. Very pleased.
    Paul Dangelmajer — Nov 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Eduard Raklyar, MD
    About Dr. Eduard Raklyar, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1790906006
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University British Columbia
    Internship
    • Georgetown University/Washington Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • City Univerity of New York- Brooklyn College
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduard Raklyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raklyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raklyar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raklyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raklyar has seen patients for Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raklyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Raklyar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raklyar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raklyar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raklyar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

