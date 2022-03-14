Overview of Dr. Eduard Sladek, MD

Dr. Eduard Sladek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Sladek works at Orthopedic Associates SC in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.