Dr. Eduardo Aguin Melendez, MD
Overview of Dr. Eduardo Aguin Melendez, MD
Dr. Eduardo Aguin Melendez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pontiac, MI.
Dr. Aguin Melendez's Office Locations
Michigan Infectious Disease Consultants PC44200 Woodward Ave Ste 101, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 338-0414
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 745-5115
Premier Ob/Gyn LLC5323 4th Avenue Cir E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 745-5115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and updated in knowledge... *ThumbsUp*
About Dr. Eduardo Aguin Melendez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1235394420
