Overview

Dr. Eduardo Alcocer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University



Dr. Alcocer works at Austin Gastroenterology in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.