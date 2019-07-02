Overview

Dr. Eduardo Arazoza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Arazoza works at UR Medicine in Rochester, NY with other offices in Penfield, NY and Newark, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.