Dr. Arazoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eduardo Arazoza, MD
Dr. Eduardo Arazoza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ur Medicine Cardiology At Brighton140 Canal View Blvd Ste 102, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 338-2700
Urmc Cardiology At Penfield1835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd Ste 200, Penfield, NY 14526 Directions (585) 338-2700
Urmc Cardiology Rcpg Irondequoit999 E Ridge Rd Ste 1000, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 338-2700
Urmc Cardiology At Newark75 Sunset Dr Ste A, Newark, NY 14513 Directions (315) 331-4375
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care
About Dr. Eduardo Arazoza, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arazoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arazoza works at
Dr. Arazoza has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arazoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Arazoza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arazoza.
