Dr. Eduardo Barroso, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (34)
Map Pin Small South Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eduardo Barroso, MD

Dr. Eduardo Barroso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Barroso works at Dr. Eduardo Barroso in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barroso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Eduardo Barroso
    6141 Sunset Dr Ste 100, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 596-7878
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital

Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 11, 2021
After seeing several recommended Plastic Surgeons I chose Dr Barroso because of his perfessionalism and the manner in which he explained the process of my procedure. After seeing my results I am certain I made the right decision.
Hazel P — May 11, 2021
Photo: Dr. Eduardo Barroso, MD
About Dr. Eduardo Barroso, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 35 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1326143827
Education & Certifications

  • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
  • Rush Presby St Lukes Mc
  • University of Miami / School of Medicine
  • University Of Miami, B.S. In Chemistry
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eduardo Barroso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barroso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Barroso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barroso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barroso works at Dr. Eduardo Barroso in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Barroso’s profile.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Barroso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barroso.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barroso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barroso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

