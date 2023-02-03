Dr. Eduardo Beauchamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beauchamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Beauchamp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eduardo Beauchamp, MD
Dr. Eduardo Beauchamp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They completed their fellowship with Spine Surgery - Twin Cities Spine Center
Dr. Beauchamp works at
Dr. Beauchamp's Office Locations
Twin Cities Spine Center Minneapolis913 E 26th St Ste 600, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 775-6200
Coon Rapids Clinic - Mercy Specialty Center11850 Blackfoot St NW Ste 405, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (612) 775-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Although I was very impressed and calmed by Dr Beauchamp’s demeanor and experience prior to my surgery, I still had some concerns regarding my 8 level spinal fusion. My concerns were natural but entirely unnecessary. My surgery and recovery have been remarkable. I would recommend Dr Beauchamp without hesitation, every time.
About Dr. Eduardo Beauchamp, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Spine Surgery - Twin Cities Spine Center
- University of Puerto Rico - San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beauchamp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beauchamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beauchamp works at
Dr. Beauchamp has seen patients for Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beauchamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beauchamp speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Beauchamp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beauchamp.
