Overview of Dr. Eduardo Bedoya, MD

Dr. Eduardo Bedoya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.



Dr. Bedoya works at Eye Center Of North Florida in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.