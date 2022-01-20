Dr. Eduardo Cepeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cepeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Cepeda, MD
Overview of Dr. Eduardo Cepeda, MD
Dr. Eduardo Cepeda, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe Bayamon.
Dr. Cepeda works at
Dr. Cepeda's Office Locations
Central Texas Rheumatology Associates, Cedar Park2005 N Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 518-4690
Central Texas Rheumatology Associates, Westlake4701 Bee Caves Rd # 201, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 518-4992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eduardo Cepeda, MD
Rheumatology
English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Houston
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Universidad Central del Caribe Bayamon
Rheumatology
Dr. Cepeda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cepeda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cepeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cepeda works at
Dr. Cepeda has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cepeda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cepeda speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Cepeda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cepeda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cepeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cepeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.