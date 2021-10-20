Overview of Dr. Eduardo Cifuentes, MD

Dr. Eduardo Cifuentes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Charleston, SC.



Dr. Cifuentes works at Palmetto Low Country Bhvrl Hlth in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Miami, FL and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cocaine Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.