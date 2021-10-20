See All Psychiatrists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Eduardo Cifuentes, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (11)
Map Pin Small North Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eduardo Cifuentes, MD

Dr. Eduardo Cifuentes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Cifuentes works at Palmetto Low Country Bhvrl Hlth in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Miami, FL and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cocaine Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Cifuentes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Low Country Bhvrl Hlth
    2777 SPEISSEGGER DR, North Charleston, SC 29405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 747-5830
  2. 2
    Compass Health Systems P.A.
    11440 N Kendall Dr Ste 208, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 279-5535
  3. 3
    Compass Carolina Health Systems PA
    1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 201, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 745-5153

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cocaine Addiction
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cocaine Addiction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cifuentes?

    Oct 20, 2021
    Best Doctor, compassionate, and knowledgeable about his field of Psychiatric.
    MariaMercedes Guardino — Oct 20, 2021
    About Dr. Eduardo Cifuentes, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235161274
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Cifuentes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cifuentes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cifuentes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cifuentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cifuentes has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cocaine Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cifuentes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cifuentes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cifuentes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cifuentes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cifuentes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

