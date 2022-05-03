See All Neurologists in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Eduardo Correia, MD

Neurology
5.0 (1)
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eduardo Correia, MD

Dr. Eduardo Correia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Correia works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neurology in Neptune, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Correia's Office Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neurology
    19 Davis Ave Fl 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4173

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 03, 2022
    I think he is a very caring and knowledgeable
    patricia laush — May 03, 2022
    About Dr. Eduardo Correia, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598179178
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
