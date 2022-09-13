Dr. Eduardo Cuevas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuevas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Cuevas, MD
Overview of Dr. Eduardo Cuevas, MD
Dr. Eduardo Cuevas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Cuevas' Office Locations
Eduardo S Cuevas MD PS4905 108th St Sw, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 472-8389
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. Dr. Cuevas's staff was very attentive, and he listened to my concerns and responded with solutions that were very helpful.
About Dr. Eduardo Cuevas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1831163294
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- San Juan De Dios Hospital
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
- University Of The Philippines Diliman
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuevas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuevas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuevas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuevas speaks Tagalog.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuevas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuevas.
