Dr. Eduardo Dasilveira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasilveira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Dasilveira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Dasilveira, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Federal University Of Rio De Janeiro|Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Dasilveira works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Jose200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 170, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 538-1336Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 6:00pmSunday8:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dasilveira?
I have been going to Dr. Dasilveira for several years and will continue to seek his advice regarding any gastro issues, he is very friendly, knowledgeable, and puts you at ease and explains everything in layman terms if he needs to. You don't ever feel rushed and makes the time to listen to your concerns and speak to you as a friend!
About Dr. Eduardo Dasilveira, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1326135377
Education & Certifications
- McGill Univeristy|Stanford University|Stanford University Sch Of Med|University Of Miami, School Of Medicine
- Federal University Of Rio De Janeiro|Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dasilveira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dasilveira accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dasilveira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dasilveira works at
Dr. Dasilveira has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasilveira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasilveira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasilveira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasilveira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasilveira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.