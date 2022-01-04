See All Gastroenterologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Eduardo Dasilveira, MD

Gastroenterology
3.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eduardo Dasilveira, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Federal University Of Rio De Janeiro|Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Dasilveira works at Gastroenterology Consultants of San Jose in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Consultants of San Jose
    200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 170, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1336
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
  • O'Connor Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 04, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Dasilveira for several years and will continue to seek his advice regarding any gastro issues, he is very friendly, knowledgeable, and puts you at ease and explains everything in layman terms if he needs to. You don't ever feel rushed and makes the time to listen to your concerns and speak to you as a friend!
    Nick — Jan 04, 2022
    About Dr. Eduardo Dasilveira, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGill Univeristy|Stanford University|Stanford University Sch Of Med|University Of Miami, School Of Medicine
    • Federal University Of Rio De Janeiro|Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Dasilveira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasilveira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dasilveira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dasilveira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dasilveira works at Gastroenterology Consultants of San Jose in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dasilveira’s profile.

    Dr. Dasilveira has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasilveira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasilveira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasilveira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasilveira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasilveira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

