Overview

Dr. Eduardo Demarchena, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Demarchena works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.