Dr. Demondesert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eduardo Demondesert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Demondesert, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR.
Dr. Demondesert works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cooper Clinic6801 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 452-2077
- 2 3528 PO Box, Fort Smith, AR 72913 Directions (479) 452-2077
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- Mercy Hospital Ozark
- Mercy Hospital Paris
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demondesert?
He was easy to talk to and listened. And most important fixed me
About Dr. Eduardo Demondesert, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1386675536
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demondesert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demondesert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demondesert works at
Dr. Demondesert has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demondesert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Demondesert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demondesert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demondesert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demondesert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.