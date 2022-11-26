See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Eduardo Dias, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eduardo Dias, MD

Dr. Eduardo Dias, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

Dr. Dias works at Nashville Breast Center in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dias' Office Locations

    Nashville Breast Center
    2004 Hayes St Ste 310, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 620-5535
    Saint Thomas Medical Partners - Breast Surgery - Midtown Hospital
    300 20th Ave N Ste 601, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-5887

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Mastodynia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Mastodynia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Rachel Goode — Nov 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eduardo Dias, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174889653
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sso-Approved Breast Oncology Fellowship At Vanderbilt University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Residency In Obstetrics and Gynecology
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Dias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dias works at Nashville Breast Center in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Dias’s profile.

    Dr. Dias speaks Portuguese and Spanish.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

