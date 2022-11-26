Overview of Dr. Eduardo Dias, MD

Dr. Eduardo Dias, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Dias works at Nashville Breast Center in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.