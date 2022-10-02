Dr. Eduardo Ehrenwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehrenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Ehrenwald, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eduardo Ehrenwald, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Dr. Ehrenwald works at
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
- Aetna
- First Health
I was frightened about my situation. Dr Ehrenwald came to see me prior to the lifesaving procedure. He answered all my question carefully so that I understood. He was kind, gentle and compassionate calming me completely. He spoke with me in the prep area before starting the procedure which went smoothly saving my life. I trust him completely and recommend him 100%.
- Interventional Radiology
- English
- 1710930110
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Dr. Ehrenwald works at
