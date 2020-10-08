Overview of Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD

Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical Ctr at Piscataway and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at Jefferson Cancer Center in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.