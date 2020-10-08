Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD
Overview of Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD
Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical Ctr at Piscataway and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations
Jefferson Cancer Center900 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Medical Oncology2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 303, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Midwest Health Plan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This review is for when Dr Fernandez had his own practice and was under Lourdes. Ive had Dr Fernandez for years. He is very personable and knowledgeable. He listens and explains conditions well
About Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1174589493
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital
- Cooper University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical Ctr at Piscataway
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.