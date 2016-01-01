Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
Wellmont Cardiology Services271 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (409) 772-1203Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Wellmont Cardiology Services24530 Falcon Place Blvd Ste 101, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 739-0067
Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute619 W Main St, Lebanon, VA 24266 Directions (276) 415-9770
Center for Pain Relief Inc360 VIRGINIA AVE, Wytheville, VA 24382 Directions (276) 230-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1336176130
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
