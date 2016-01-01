See All Cardiologists in Bristol, TN
Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD

Cardiology
2.1 (8)
Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Fernandez works at Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute in Bristol, TN with other offices in Abingdon, VA, Lebanon, VA and Wytheville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1. 1
    Wellmont Cardiology Services
    271 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 (409) 772-1203
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Wellmont Cardiology Services
    24530 Falcon Place Blvd Ste 101, Abingdon, VA 24211 (276) 739-0067
  3. 3
    Balladhealth CVA Heart Institute
    619 W Main St, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 415-9770
  4. 4
    Center for Pain Relief Inc
    360 VIRGINIA AVE, Wytheville, VA 24382 (276) 230-5000

  • Bristol Regional Medical Center

Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1336176130
    Fellowship
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

