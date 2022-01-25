Overview of Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD

Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandez works at Adolfo A. Aldape M.d.p.a. in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Neurogenic Bladder and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.