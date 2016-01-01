Dr. Eduardo Fernandez-Vicioso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Fernandez-Vicioso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eduardo Fernandez-Vicioso, MD
Dr. Eduardo Fernandez-Vicioso, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MALAGA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso works at
Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso's Office Locations
-
1
Broward Health Medical Center1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (618) 317-1314Tuesday12:00pm - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 12:30pm
-
2
21st Century Oncology - Deerfield Beach266 W Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (954) 481-8733
-
3
Aventura Office21355 E Dixie Hwy Ste 111, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 692-1100
-
4
Tamarac Office7850 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 724-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
Broward Health North201 E Sample Rd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (754) 800-7808
-
6
Plantation350 NW 84th Ave Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 370-7555
-
7
Pembroke Pines Office12309 Pembroke Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 Directions (954) 392-4750
-
8
Coral Springs Office2101 Riverside Dr Ste 101, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 341-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso?
About Dr. Eduardo Fernandez-Vicioso, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558367722
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic - Residency in Radiation Oncology
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- UNIVERSITY OF MALAGA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso works at
Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.