Overview

Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They graduated from University Of California School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Eduardo Garcia, MD in Moreno Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.